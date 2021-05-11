QuakeCon 2021 Will Return As A Digital Event This August

Bethesda Softworks revealed this morning that QuakeCon 2021 will be coming back as a digital event this year. The organizers took to their website and social media this morning to make a brief announcement with the image you see here, letting fans know that the event would be back in August. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic still being an issue (with only 34% of Americans vaccinated as of the date we're writing this), it would continue to be an online event.

We can't wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year's QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event. We'll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21. We'll share additional details on the streaming lineup, charity opportunities, giveaways, and more later in June, so stay tuned for more updates.

No real major information was given out today beyond that as it's still three months out and we're guessing Bethesda doesn't feel like tipping their hand as to what fans can expect from the show. Also, there' no need to reveal what they're working on just yet as it would be buried under the upcoming deluge of online events and livestreams that are about to become a near-daily experience for the Summer of 2021.

Taking a quick guess, however… If there's going to be any remaining content added to DOOM Eternal, this is probably where we're going to see it. More than likely we'll see a couple of esports tournaments conclude here, specifically for Quake Champions as they'll round out their season. After that, you might as well throw stuff at a dartboard until July, because those guesses will be just about as good until stuff starts leaking from the company.