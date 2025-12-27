Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brigada Games, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Confirms Mid-January Launch

After having a demo released for a short time, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check has been given a release date for mid-January

Article Summary Quarantine Zone: The Last Check launches mid-January for PC via Steam after a successful demo run.

Play as the checkpoint officer during a zombie outbreak, screening and sorting desperate survivors.

Use advanced tools to detect infection, manage resources, and keep the growing survivor camp alive.

Pilot drones, quarantine or test the infected, and choose between saving lives or advancing science.

Developer Brigada Games and publisher Devolver Digital have announced a release date for Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. The game will have you working the quarantine gate during a zombie outbreak, checking everyone who comes through, and determining if they're safe or need to be quarantined. The game has been available in demo form for a short time, but the full version will now be released for PC via Steam on January 12, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here, showing off more of the game.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check puts you in charge of a critical checkpoint during a zombie outbreak. Armed with advanced screening tools and your own instincts, you must decide who gets through and who stays behind. One wrong choice could let the infection slip past your post. But holding the line is only the beginning. You'll need to manage scarce resources, reinforce defenses, and keep your camp alive as chaos intensifies with each passing day.

Use high-tech tools to uncover signs of infection among the terrified survivors. Identify contraband, forbidden items, and even rare collectables as you work to keep your checkpoint secure. Send those with suspicious symptoms to quarantine for observation, to the lab for additional screening, or save healthy survivors by sending them to the living block. And those who show to be infected… well, they don't stand a chance anyway.

As the survivor population swells, you'll be relied upon to provide essentials such as power, food, and medicine. When the alarms are raised, pilot armed drones to ensure the infected don't breach the compound. The better you manage your ever-expanding base, the more resources, tools, and weapon upgrades you'll unlock. When a quarantined survivor becomes an undead predator, all is not lost! Keep newly turned zombies confined to harvest and prepare samples in return for new tools, staff XP, and long-term upgrades. Individuals with unknown symptoms can also be analyzed, but these tests are always fatal to the subject. Will you choose to preserve life? Or will you pursue knowledge at any cost?

