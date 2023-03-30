Rainbow Six Siege Gets A Special Rainbow Is Magic G Fuel Flavor Get your magic in a drink this week as Ubisoft and G Fuel come together for the Rainbow Six Siege "Rainbow Is Magic" flavor.

Ubisoft and G Fuel have come together for a special Rainbow Six Siege flavor centered around the game's Rainbow Is Magic event. The new flavor you can get your hands on is called Unicorn Sunshine, and it matches up with the current pink-clad event happening in the game as we speak. This comes with the "delightfully darling" Unicorn Sunshine Collectors Box that you see below, inspired by the seasonal event, with a tub of 40 servings of their Rainbow Stripe Gum flavor and a canister to mix it in. They're currently selling it for $45 on their website if you're looking to get this limited-time package, as we have more info and a pair of quotes about the collaboration below.

"This windowless Collector's Box features the Operators from the Rainbow is Magic event with Duke of Butterflies Montagne, Electric Leopard Smoke, Princess Blackbeard and, of course, Unicorn Tachanka. Travel down the rainbow slide into the whimsical box and find a 40-serving tub of fruity rainbow stripe gum flavor! Operators will also find the warm and fuzzies with a few new gadgets inside. You'll find G Fuel's brand new 24 oz Tallboy Shaker Cup wrapped in cuddly animals, rainbows and our new Doodlez Band + Charms set featuring Vomiting Rainbow Cloud, Angry Bear, and more! G Fuel Unicorn Sunshine is a rainbow fruit-smash of flavor! This Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine."

"We're excited to expand our in-game events into product collaborations – with the return of 'Rainbow is Magic,' it seemed like a natural fit for our next collab with G Fuel," said Dominique Létourneau, Transmedia Project Manager. "We hope our fans will enjoy the Unicorn Sunshine Collector's Box as much as we did creating it with the team over at G Fuel."

"Rainbow Six Siege is serious business, so it's absurdly entertaining each year when the game gets a splash of color – and bunnies, and kittens and unicorns – with their 'Rainbow is Magic' event," said G Fuel Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're happy to be part of the fun with this flavorful follow-up to G Fuel Black Ice, appropriately called Unicorn Sunshine."