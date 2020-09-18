Raji: An Ancient Epic Is Coming to Consoles & PC Later This Year

Take a journey to ancient India with Raji: An Ancient Tale to save the Earth from terrible ancient beings. It's a challenging adventure that used to be relegated to Switch. Now, it's coming to consoles and PC later this year. You'll be able to test your skills against the monsters that want to see Raji fail at home on your favorite console. If the below image is any indication, you can tell just how breathtaking it will look on a large TV with high-resolution graphics.

The game's Indian mythology inspiration is showcased here in a way that offers lush visuals and exciting character designs. The Pahari art style with hand-painted textures and then rendered in 3D makes for an experience you likely have yet to see in another title. You've also got the slick, warm color palette that gives everything the right amount of glow. Here's the official description from the developer itself:

Raji: An Ancient Epic invites players to take on the role of Raji, a young girl who is blessed by the Gods to defend the Earth from an onslaught of demonic beings, determined to destroy her world. After a successful launch on Nintendo Switch, this winner of multiple awards, including "Best of MIX Live" and "Best Game of Show" at Devplay, invites players across all platforms to immerse themselves in a stunning, grand adventure.

When Raji: An Ancient Epic debuts on October 15, it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can of course still grab it on Nintendo Switch too. If you've yet to have tried it and need something new and challenging for your collection, this is one game you should take the plunge with. Those looking for old-school hardcore platforming will find plenty to love here.