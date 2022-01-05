Rare Super Mario Bros. 3 Demo For PC Uncovered At Museum Of Play

Have you ever gone rummaging through an old box in your attic and discovered something that was so valuable it shouldn't have been left there in the first place? Well, that's what happened recently to one museum cataloger in Rochester, New York, according to one local news source. Kirsten Feigel, a cataloger for the Strong Museum of Play, found a floppy disc containing a demo copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 in a box of donations going to the museum last summer and made local news with it just today.

According to Rochester City News:

A cataloguer at The Strong National Museum of Play recently discovered a PC demo featuring the Italian plumber and his brother that never came to fruition. The demo was donated to The Strong, which is known for its extensive preserved collection of electronic games. Kirsten Feigel stumbled across the donation — a floppy disk with three programs on it — over the summer. One of them was a demo for the Super Mario Bros. 3 game.

Feigel brought the disc to her supervisor when she found it, unsure of exactly what the contents held. The next day Feigel was receiving words of congratulations for her enormous find.

ID Software, the company best known for the Doom franchise, was a primary collaborator with Nintendo in trying to bring Mario to the PC. If this game had actually come to fruition beyond simply the demo stage, things may have gone very differently for Nintendo, and, ultimately, the video game industry as a whole.

While we merely have the title screen for this demo, the Strong Museum of Play is known for providing the public access to all manner of games. One day, we may actually see firsthand the gameplay of this copy of Super Mario Bros. 3! In the meantime, what do you think about this momentous find? Let us know in the comments below!