Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Rayquaza returns to Pokémon GO raids tomorrow, Saturday, March 27th at 8 AM local time for a Special Raid Weekend that will last until Sunday, March 28th at 8 PM local time. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Rayquaza, a dual Dragon/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Hoenn region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Rayquaza's 100% IVs.

Top Rayquaza Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Rayquaza counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Beam, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Beam, Ice Beam)

Shadow Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Rayquaza with efficiency.

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Jynx (Frost Beam, Avalanche)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Blizzard)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Piloswine (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Alolan Ninetails (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Rayquaza has a double weakness to Ice-types and as such can be defeated with two trainers as long as only Ice-types are used. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Rayquaza. Rayquaza has a large hit circle but is rather aggressive with its attacks, so be patient.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Rayquaza will have a CP of 2191 in normal weather conditions and 2739 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!