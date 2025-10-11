Posted in: Games | Tagged: gengar, Mouse, Mouse Mat

Razer Expands Gengar Pokémon Collection With Two More Items

Following up on the successful launch of the Gengar headset, Razer is expanding the Pokémon line with a pair of extra items

Article Summary Razer expands its Pokémon collection with Gengar-themed Cobra mouse and Gigantus V2 XXL mouse pad.

The Gengar Edition peripherals bring mischievous style and precision performance to any gaming setup.

Both items feature exclusive purple designs inspired by the popular Ghost-type Pokémon, Gengar.

Available now on Razer’s website, these additions join the previously released Gengar Kraken Kitty headset.

Razer has added two more items to their recent Pokémon Collection, featuring Gengar, as you can expand the look of your setup with the chaotic pocket monster. As you may recall, the two companies worked together to release the Kraken Kitty V2 – Gengar Edition, offering up a specialty-designed headset featuring the creature's ears with a unique purple look to them. Now they are offering up two more items to make your desktop match a little with the introduction of a new version of their Cobra gaming mouse, and a fun take on their Gigantus V2 XXL Mouse Pad. We have mroe details about both of them for you here, as they're now available on Razer's website.

Razer Gigantus V2 XXL – Gengar Edition

Infused with Gengar's mischievous energy, the new peripherals are crafted for gamers who embrace the shadows and play with fearless style. Whether sneaking through competitive matches or customizing a setup with ghostly flair, the Gengar Edition Cobra and Gigantus V2 – XXL complete a collection built to deliver haunting precision, playful style, and unmistakable character. Fluid swipes and pixel-precise aim define this silky-smooth mouse mat crafted to maintain speed, control, and consistency through every intense moment of play.

Razer Cobra – Gengar Edition

Engineered for lasting performance, this lightweight wired gaming mouse powered by ultra-fast optical switches and a ghostly Chroma RGB underglow delivers shadow-like finesse and swift precision for competitive gameplay. Fans of Gengar's iconic mischief can now complete their setup with the Razer Cobra – Gengar Edition and Razer Gigantus V2 – XXL – Gengar Edition, bringing bold design and battle-ready performance to the growing Razer | Pokémon Collection. With Gengar's mischievous spirit infused into every detail, these new additions continue the collection's mission to unite the iconic Pokémon brand with Razer's high-performance gear, delivering peripherals that are as playful as they are powerful.

