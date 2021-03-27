Razer Launches Their Ultra-Light Kraken V3 X Headset

Razer unveiled their latest gaming headset this week as they have an improvement on a current model with the Kraken V3 X Headset. This particular model has been made lighter than the previous one and has been designed for prolonged use and improved comfort. This one comes with upgraded audio drivers for enhanced immersion and Razer Chroma RGB to add to the look and feel of customization for your gaming needs. This also comes with TriForce Drivers packed into a lightweight design with hybrid ear cushions, which bring in high-end realistic audio as well as the best comfort for those who are aiming for longer than normal gaming sessions. The headset is currently on sale for $70 via their shop as well as select retailers. You can read a little more about it below.

Armed with the Razer TriForce 40 mm Drivers, whose patented audio driver design was first introduced in the Razer BlackShark V2 esports headset family, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the Razer Kraken V3 X delivers high-end, realistic audio. With the Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, the headset ensures clear communication in-game, without interference. Packed into a lightweight 285 g build with hybrid fabric and memory foam ear cushions, gamers are assured of long-lasting comfort when indulging in marathon gaming sessions. Hear your game truly come to life with high-fidelity audio that doesn't muddy. Enjoy richer trebles, brighter sound, and more powerful bass with our patented 3-part audio driver design that focuses on high, mid, and low audio frequencies separately. Tweak and toggle settings easily with a microphone mute button and volume slider located underneath its left earcup. The Razer Kraken V3 X is the brand's most affordable headset powered by Razer Chroma RGB, Razer's proprietary RGB lighting technology system with over 16.8 million colors, allowing gamers to customize their earcup lighting for enhanced immersion.