Red Bull Flick Brings Back 2v2 CS:GO Esports Tournament

Red Bull has brought back the Red Bull Flick tournament as they're preparing to set up more 2v2 CS:GO matches for prizes. This year's competition is coming back with a futuristic theme and brand new custom maps to fight on. The tournament will be open to players from around the world, as they will be holding national tournaments and international online qualifiers for the chance to challenge some of the best CS:GO players on the planet in an official pro-am competition. What's more, the competition will conclude with the Red Bull Flick Invitational to be held in Helsinki which will conclude the season. You can read more about the tournament below, with online qualifiers starting on April 24th. If you wish to sign up you can do so at the link above.

This year's game mode features capture points, with each duo fighting for control of the map. This will be the first time that a narrative of this kind, along with themed maps and content, has been incorporated into a Red Bull event. Red Bull Flick began in 2019 as a local event in Turkey and is now a prestigious global tournament, with over 45,000 registrations and duos from some of the biggest teams on the scene competing in 2020. For Red Bull Flick 2021, G2 NiKo will join as the official Red Bull Flick Brand Ambassador. As an expert rifler and one of the best CS:GO in-game leaders in the world, NiKo will give fans expert insight and commentary on the top plays of the tournament.

Last year's 2020 Red Bull Flick Pro EU Invitational saw exciting upsets and incredible duos from Team Vitality, BIG Clan, ENCE and G2, with Team Germany emerging victorious over the likes of Kévin "⁠misutaaa⁠" Rabier and the undisputed best player in the world, Mathieu "⁠ZywOo⁠" Herbaut. Red Bull Flick 2021 will comprise national tournaments in more than 30 countries and international online qualifiers open to all. Winners will earn a spot in the Red Bull Flick Invitational Helsinki. There they will compete against other regional winners, as well as some of the best pro players in the world.

Red Bull Flick has partnered with world-class partners to bring cutting edge hardware to competitors. The tournament welcomes SteelSeries as the new official Peripheral Partner, providing headsets, keyboards and mice to players, ensuring full immersion with tools built for both high performance and durability. Additionally, AOC, the global leader in gaming monitors, returns as the Official Monitor Partner for the event, bringing exceptional visual clarity and ultra-high refresh rates to competitors.