Reebok & Capcom Come Together For New Street Fighter Collection

Capcom and Reebok have announced a brand new collaboration as they have released a Street Fighter appeal collection. The team has added a number of shoes to the set, utilizing many designs from the company, including the Fury 95 and Zig Kinetica 2.5, that reflect the game and its characters. Which includes designs that mimic the gear of Ken, Ryu, Cammy, Chun Li, Dhalsim, Akuma, and Zangief. As well as a hoodie, a couple of tees, two pairs of sandals, and some sweatpants. You can look over all of them below as well as see the list of every addition to the collection and what they represent. The collection, which is celebrating the franchise's 35th Anniversary, will go on sale on December 15th.

Classic Slide (HR0591 & HP2208, $45) – Every fighter needs a slide when transitioning to and from the arena. These two colorways of Reebok's Classic Slide feature a range of graphics from the Street Fighter franchise to get the wearer ready to fight.

Nano X2 (GZ9540, $150) – This iteration of Reebok's award-winning training shoe takes on details from the training mode in Street Fighter . Details throughout the shoe, including those on the tongue and heel, pay homage to the training screen, with the grid motif brought to life on the midsole and upper.

Club C 85 (GZ9543, $100) – Ryu, one of the most popular characters in Street Fighter , takes over this Club C. The upper features a distressed canvas with raw edges, similar to Ryu's gi post-fight. The logo from Ryu's gloves makes an appearance on the heel in addition to red details nodding to Ryu's headband.

Classic Leather (GZ9544, $100) – Chun Li and her iconic outfit inspire this Classic Leather. Custom woven underlays pay homage to Chun Li's dragon sash while her legendary spiked bracelets are reimagined on the heel. The shoe is finished off with distressed gold and blue details, nodding to her outfit coming out of battle.

LX2200 (H06329, $110) – Cammy and her fierce aesthetic influence this military green and black LX2200. The logo from Cammy's beret is found on the heel of the shoe, and her utility belt is brought to life with nylon webbing on the window box.

Furylite 95 (GZ9542, $100) – This Furylite brings Akuma to life by bringing his distressed dark-colored gi to the upper of the shoe and translating his signature wild look into a furry fleece heel. A rope lace and heel graphic taken from Akuma's battle-tested outfit round out the tribute.

Instapump Fury 95 (GZ9541, $200) – Details honoring Zangief are hidden throughout this Instapump Fury from the custom molded tongue mimicking Zangief's belt to the printed webbings showing off his wristband.

Zig Kinetica 2.5 (GZ9539, $130) – The beloved fighter Dhalsim inspires this sneaker with a colorway reminiscent of his unique look and a rope lace representing his belt. The skull lace dubrae is modeled after his necklace, and Dhalsim's signature metallic bracelets are featured as metal eyelets.

(GZ9539, $130) – The beloved fighter Dhalsim inspires this sneaker with a colorway reminiscent of his unique look and a rope lace representing his belt. The skull lace dubrae is modeled after his necklace, and Dhalsim's signature metallic bracelets are featured as metal eyelets. Shaq Attaq (HR0603, $200) – Last but not least, in true champion fashion, this version of the Shaq Attaq represents the Champion Edition of Street Fighter II. The sneaker features the Champion Edition logo and a distressed upper, signifying how hard one has to fight to become a champion.