Posted in: Capcom, Games, Resident Evil, Video Games | Tagged: resident evil 2

Resident Evil 2 Arrives On Apple Devices This December

Apple users will soon be able to play the modern Resident Evil 2 on their devices, as the full game will arrive in mid-December

Article Summary Resident Evil 2 releases on Apple devices December 10 for iPhone, iPad, and Mac with M1 chip or newer.

Experience a spine-chilling reimagining of the 1998 horror classic with realistic visuals and modern controls.

Step into the shoes of Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield, each with their own thrilling, survival campaigns.

Engage in iconic gameplay with zombie combat, puzzle-solving, and exploration in Raccoon City's terrifying outbreak.

Capcom revealed they are ready to release Resident Evil 2 on Apple platforms, as it will arrive next month across multiple devices. Specifically, the game will be available to those who own iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro models, and every iPad and Mac with the M1 chip or later. You'll get the full version of the title, not the weird modified version, as you're able to relive the Remake version with either Claire or Leon. We have more info below as the game arrives on December 10.

Resident Evil 2

The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-pounding immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game. In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle-solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters' perspectives. The fate of these two fan-favorite characters is in the players' hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?

A spine-chilling reimagining of a horror classic – Based on the original release in 1998, the new game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience.

– Based on the original release in 1998, the new game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. A whole new perspective – New over-the-shoulder camera mode and modernized control scheme creates a more modern take on the survival horror experience and offers players a trip down memory lane with the original gameplay modes from the 1998 release.

– New over-the-shoulder camera mode and modernized control scheme creates a more modern take on the survival horror experience and offers players a trip down memory lane with the original gameplay modes from the 1998 release. Terrifyingly realistic visuals – Built on Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 delivers breathtakingly photorealistic visuals whilst stunning lighting creates an up-close, intense and atmospheric experience as players roam the corridors of the Raccoon City Police Department (RPD).

– Built on Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 delivers breathtakingly photorealistic visuals whilst stunning lighting creates an up-close, intense and atmospheric experience as players roam the corridors of the Raccoon City Police Department (RPD). Face the grotesque hordes – Zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect as they react in real time taking instant visible damage, making every bullet count.

– Zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect as they react in real time taking instant visible damage, making every bullet count. Iconic series defining gameplay – Engage in frenzied combat with enemies, explore dark menacing corridors, solve puzzles to access areas and collect and use items discovered around the environment in a terrifying constant fight for survival.

– Engage in frenzied combat with enemies, explore dark menacing corridors, solve puzzles to access areas and collect and use items discovered around the environment in a terrifying constant fight for survival. See favorite characters in a whole new light – Join rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy on his first day in the job and college student Claire Redfield, who is searching for her brother amidst a terrifying zombie epidemic.

– Join rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy on his first day in the job and college student Claire Redfield, who is searching for her brother amidst a terrifying zombie epidemic. Step into the rookie shoes of both heroes – Enjoy separately playable campaigns for both Leon and Claire, allowing players to see the story from both characters' perspective.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!