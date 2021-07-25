Review: Games Workshop's "Extremis" Age Of Sigmar Starter Set

Many people say that the more things change, the more that they stay the same. They also often are the same crowd that says that war never changes. Still, a few others say that in the grimdark future of the 41st Millennium, there is only war. However, those people are playing another game entirely. We recently received a free review copy of the "Extremis" boxed set from Games Workshop's third edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and here's what we think of it!

When we acquired this boxed starter set, we were almost a bit unimpressed with the model suite therein, but only a bit. Because the "Dominion" boxed set, which we also reviewed, has the same models in it and more, the redundancies of having it and Extremis were a bit on the nose, even if having multiples of a given unit is a great idea for certain armies. In truth, going in mostly blind we would've preferred to see some armies from the Grand Alliances of Death or Chaos in this overall grouping of releases. It's not that more Orruks or Stormcast Eternals is a bad thing, per se, but in the first leg of a new edition, it feels better to see more diverse representation in the factions when starting out (plus we are still waiting on updated Nurgle models, truth be told!).

However, what really floored us was the addition of some fantastic terrain. We went into the box almost totally blind to the contents and seeing the inclusion of some wonderful fantasy terrain really did make a good impression on us. Boy howdy, to see some of these pieces of terrain on a battlefield will be great, once they're assembled and painted!

What is our verdict? Well, if you are a new player without much investment but lots of interest, you are enfranchised and find yourself lacking in Orruks, or you simply want more terrain for your games, by all means make this a priority acquisition. If you are looking mostly for more Stormcast Eternals (of which this set only has 10 models total) and don't need more terrain, you're honestly likely better off getting another box of the Dominion boxed set and sharing your Orruks with a friend (although, let's be honest, nobody has enough terrain at home!).

The Extremis boxed starter set for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's third edition by Games Workshop is currently being sold on their web store for $165.00 USD. If it appeals to you, it's not the worst acquisition to make. But what do you think about this release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!