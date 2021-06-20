Rock & Roll Deck-Builder Battle Bands Will Come To Early Access

Aerie Digital revealed that they will be bringing their next game, Battle Bands, over to Early Access on Steam later this year. This is an awesome-looking deck-builder game that will have you making your own band and fighting it out in a deck-builder style game to see who rocks the house harder. This is basically a game that should have the Scott Pilgrim brand all over it, without the relationship story. You can check out more info and a trailer on it below as the Early Access version will be released later this year.

It's you and your friends (or just you) vs. the world in this amped-up battle-of-the-bands experience featuring roguelike co-op campaigns and competitive tournament team play. Whatever the gig, a sound tactical strategy and sick riffs are key to winning the championship and becoming a rock legend in Battle Bands! Start a musical act on your own or with friends and take on challenging AI rivals in roguelike co-op campaigns for up to four players in Tour Mode. And if you're really ready to turn it up, face off in the ultimate tournament experience featuring 64 bands in Royale Mode. Roguelike Co-op Campaigns with Bosses: Team up with up to three friends or go solo against the machine in roguelike cooperative campaigns with Tour Mode.

Team up with up to three friends or go solo against the machine in roguelike cooperative campaigns with Tour Mode. Epic 4v4 Tournaments: Duel with your mates in online competitions featuring 64 bands with real-time, single-elimination rounds to prove you're the GOAT in Royale Mode.

Duel with your mates in online competitions featuring 64 bands with real-time, single-elimination rounds to prove you're the GOAT in Royale Mode. Your Deck Is Your Instrument: Choose from the guitar, bass, keyboard, or drums and build up your deck with hundreds of unique unlockable cards.

Choose from the guitar, bass, keyboard, or drums and build up your deck with hundreds of unique unlockable cards. Perfect Your Solo: Test your musical mettle against the AI before you take on even more challenging adversaries with your buddies.

Test your musical mettle against the AI before you take on even more challenging adversaries with your buddies. Create Your Rock & Roll Look: Personalize your perfect stage persona, customizing everything from the instruments to the wardrobe. And don't forget a wicked name for the band!

Personalize your perfect stage persona, customizing everything from the instruments to the wardrobe. And don't forget a wicked name for the band! Ride in Style: Deck out your van with hundreds of color and customization options, and cruise into every venue looking like a rock star.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Battle Bands – Official Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/xxaPxn3TD5Q)