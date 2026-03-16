Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Lichthund, Rockbeasts

Rockbeasts Latest Trailer Introduces You To The Eclectic Animal Band

The latest developer diary for the game Rockbeasts takes a more in-depth look at the game as you're introduced to the band

Article Summary Rockbeasts introduces you to a wild, anthropomorphic rock band touring an alternative '90s America.

Step into the shoes of a band manager, making tough choices that shape the group's rise to fame or sellout status.

Enjoy a detailed developer diary video featuring gameplay insights, character designs, and decision-making drama.

Rockbeasts features over 100 unique characters, 90 locations, and voice talent from major gaming hits.

Developer Lichthund and publisher Team17 have released a new extended video this week for their upcoming game Rockbeasts, as we get a better introduction to the band. This is a 12-minute developer-guided video into the world of the game, as you take on the role of manager for an anthropomorphised rock band touring in an alternative version of the early '90s. You also get a pretty good look at the game's mechancis and some of the gameplay to be featured in what feels like a very Titmouse art-influenced world, whenever it eventually comes out. Enjoy checking out the video, as the game still has no set release date.

Rockbeasts Brings The Musicians To Live In Latest Dev Video

You're changing the world of music. Your band's tracks are the kind of art that redefines genres. That's why you signed with a label that cares about creative freedom, right? You didn't become sellouts, did you? The road to success is a tricky one, and being a manager is a complex task. Will you help your band become rock rebels or sellouts? The choice is not always easy. Rockbeasts is set in the 90s United States, a time of grunge rock, raging capitalism, and music television.

Somebody's gotta make sure this bunch of misfits get ready for the gig. That's where you come in. Make sure they get it together. There's real potential here, but you're gonna have to be the one that makes sure they make it through each week with a half-decent meal and a working amp. Pick the venue, prep the set, and make sure it all goes according to plan. Pull it off and the band might just finally take those first steps to fame and glory. Sure, this one was in a grimy basement, but even the rock legends had to start somewhere, right?

We drew over 100 characters and 90 locations just for you! Rockbeasts is no EP; it's a full double LP.

Every one of those characters is real; the choices you make will impact them. Your band members will change in time, and so will your relationship with them.

In Rockbeasts, the tough choices as manager will be yours. Write your own rockstar legend where your decisions will shape the story."

Featuring VO actors from games including Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Metaphor ReFantazio, Alan Wake II, and more.

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