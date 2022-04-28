Rocket League Is Getting An F1 Fan Pass For 2022

Psyonix and Formula 1 have come together for another partnership as Rocket League will be getting an F1 Fan Pass for the year. Last year's pass did super well for the team and the organization, so the two have decided to partner up again to bring more of the cars and iconic looks to the game in a pass that will offer up a ton of options in the garage. The pass will become available for a single week starting on May 4th, as they as celebrating their march toward the next Grand Prix happening at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8th. You can read a little bit more of what's in the past below and check out the announcement trailer to get a peek at some of what you'll have access to.

The 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass will feature F1 themed content throughout the year and the first release will include the new Formula 1 2022 Car, five F1 team Decals (Alfa Romeo 2022, AlphaTauri 2022, Ferrari 2022, McLaren 2022, and Red Bull 2022), a McLaren Miami 2022 Decal, and Pirelli Wheels. The Fan Pass will be available in the Item Shop for 1100 Credits from May 4 until May 10 and a Formula 1 2022 Player Banner will be available for free for that same duration. Additional content will be added to the 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass later this year around upcoming Formula 1 races, such as additional team Decals (Alpine 2022, Aston Martin 2022, Haas 2022, Mercedes 2022, and Williams 2022) and other colors of Pirelli Wheels. Players that purchase the Fan Pass will have the new items added to their inventory automatically when they're available in the game. The 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass is part of the multi-year collaboration between Psyonix and Formula 1 since 2021, and it arrives into Rocket League ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix which takes place May 6-8.