Rockstar & Xbox Partner On Exclusive Halo Infinite Collector's Cans

Xbox Game Studios revealed today that they've partnered with Rockstar Energy Drink for a special set of Halo Infinite Collector's Cans. The two companies have come together to share their love of Halo with this special set, which includes artwork from five different artists who are featured on different flavors. What's more, each can has a chance of winning you some cool in-game content for you to use when it's eventually released on November 15th, 2021. We have more details on the artists who participated below from Xbox, as well as info on the contest down below.

Xbox is proud to partner with Rockstar Energy Drink and five acclaimed artists to celebrate the heroism of Master Chief. Tasked with bringing their interpretation of the Spartan's bravery and strength to life, the artists developed their own artistic flair with unique color schemes that incorporated the primary colorway of each Rockstar Energy product and leveraged the can's aluminum abstract to enhance their original designs. The team behind the new cans includes: Matt Taylor (Original): Based in Brighton in the United Kingdom, Matt Taylor specializes in illustration and comics. Throughout his successful ten-year illustration career, Taylor has turned to Americana and classic comic books from the 1950s and 1960s for inspiration.

Oliver Barrett (Sugar Free): Oliver is an artist and designer from Cleveland, Ohio, now residing in Austin, Texas. He spent nearly a decade at branding and marketing agencies as a designer before forging his own path as an artist, serving clients like 20th Century Fox, A24, Amazon, DC Comics, Disney, Variety and Vice.

Dan Mumford (Fruit Punch): Dan Mumford is a freelance illustrator working in central London, UK, where he runs Studio Dan Mumford Limited. Over the past 13 years, Mumford has worked within the pop culture and music scene, creating everything from album covers, branding and screen-prints to new interpretations of classic film posters and albums.

Yuko Shimizu (Silver Ice): Yuko Shimizu is a Japanese illustrator based in New York City whose work combines Japanese heritage with contemporary reference points. Works by Shimizu address a range of serious issues but can also be light and whimsical.

Hydro74 (Blackberry Goji): Joshua M. Smith, also known as Hydro74, works in Orlando, Florida as a designer and artist. Through his 20 years of published work, he has been known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary art. He's passionate about breaking new ground and expanding his artistic influences with the peers and brands in which he collaborates.

From October 1 until December 31, Halo Infinite Multiplayer players can score with the digital codes located under the tab of every Halo Infinite series can by unlocking Challenge Swaps and 2XP that will level up Spartans' gameplay at launch. Fansmay unlock a custom in-game emblem inspired by a Banished version of a fan-favorite power weapon, as well as the exclusive "Nocturne Star" collection of vehicle and weapon coatings for the Warthog vehicle, Razorback vehicle and the MA40 weapon. These coatings were created in partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink and are infused with hints of gold and black camo.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rockstar Energy x Halo Infinite: Score with Every Can (https://youtu.be/NaSgouysrZs)