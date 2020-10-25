Roll20 Announces A New Set Of Major Content Updates

Roll20 revealed over the weekend that they have implemented a new set of major content updates into their service. We have some of the details below, and you can read the full implementation on their blog. But the shorthand version is that multiple games under their service have been given a bit of an upgrade as to how they operate, as well as new content added from multiple titles across the board including D&D, Starfinder, Pathfinder, Alien, Warhammer, Tome of Beasts 2, Call of Cthulhu, and more. The updates should go into effect for players once they open the service.

Roll20 Service Updates Mobile App – Roll20 Mobile is just on the horizon. The team is hard at work on Character Sheet integration and mobile dice rolls that can be sent directly to the VTT, with other updates and features coming down the line. A closed beta is coming soon!

Roll20 Reserve – Launched in October, Roll20 Reserve is an entirely new reward feature that gives Pro subscribers curated Reserve items each month, like map packs, tokens, modules and other fancy stuff. Reserve items are free to Pro subscribers (exclusively) for one month, then available to all users for purchase in the Marketplace.

Grid View – New and improved interface, with more updates on the way! Almost 700 people voted on our user forums for better Page management and organization, and now it's here.

Scheduling Updates – Coming soon. More easily connect with players and solve that eternal TTRPG problem, "so when are we playing?" Game Updates Burn Bryte – Three Roll20Con releases, available now: FREE adventure, Trapped at the Edge New Bestiary, Galactic Grimoire New Adventure, After Midnight

Free League's ALIEN (Starter Set and Destroyer of Worlds) – Coming 10/27/2020

Starfinder: Alien Archive 3 and 4 – Coming soon

Pathfinder Second Edition: Agents of Edgewatch – Just released

Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition will be backlog-complete on Roll20 by the end of 2020, with the addition of Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide, and Dungeon Master's Guide

Kobold Press: Tome of Beasts 2 (OGL) – Available now

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 4th Edition – Just released

Call of Cthulhu Investigator Handbook – Coming 11/20/2020 Charactermancer – Just released

Renegade Entertainment's Overlight and Wardlings – Coming Q1 2021

More titles coming soon to Roll20 from indie creators and publishers, including Esper Genesis (Alligator Alley Entertainment), Companions' Tale (Sweet Potato Press), and many more.