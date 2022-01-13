Rugby 22 Releases New Gameplay Video Before Release

Nacon and Eko Software decided to drop one more trailer for Rugby 22 before the game is released in late January. This latest installment is headed to PC, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as they bring about the Top 14, the Pro D2, and the United Rugby Championship all in one single game. This version has also received a bit of an improvement to the controls as they have optimized things out a bit, giving the AI a bit of an attitude and made them more responsive, and presented a more robust difficulty mode. This latest trailer shows off as much as they can about the game without giving away too much, as this will be about as realistic an experience you can get from the series. Enjoy the trailer as the game drops on January 27th, 2022.

Play with your favorite team: Rugby 22 integrates the vast majority of major national teams, with their players and official jerseys: New Zealand, Australia, France, Fiji, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, Japan and Georgia.

