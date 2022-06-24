RuneScape Devs Explain New Enrage System & Unlimited Difficulty

Jagex has revealed a few new details to their upcoming Legacy of Zamorak storyline in RuneScape, including many of the mechanics and systems. First off, they've released a new video you can watch down at the bottom which details the next six months of the game as they introduce three big content beats in the new storyline. Those will be The Lord of Chaos boss battle, Daughter of Chaos Quest, and the graphics and gameplay updates in the Wilderness. Meanwhile, on June 25th a special livestream will be held on twitch as they detail more of the upcoming changes to the way the game is played, including adding in Unlimited Difficulty for those who truly want to punish themselves while playing this game. We have more details for you below.

Legacy of Zamorak is a content rich six month storyline that builds on our learnings from the Elder God Wars saga. Chaos will rise in a story spanning bosses, quests, a wilderness reborn, skilling updates and more beyond. You've seen just a hint of some of what's to come in our Roadmap First Look from last April, but now it's time for the big reveal. Over the next week, we're going to be giving you not one, but TWO major looks at some of what's to come in the Legacy of Zamorak storyline. For those wanting all the juiciest details available about this upcoming content (that's totally you right?), you'll want to join us for this one. Our RuneScape Deep Dive stream (Saturday, June 25th at 10:50am EST) is the ultimate companion to the Legacy of Zamorak Overview with two hours of developer discussions, reveals and detailed info drops. During the show, you can expect: The big detailed reveal of the Zamorak Boss Fight, Elite Dungeon and the new Rewards

A discussion on the new storyline, beginning with a new Quest, and the future direction of RuneScape's Lore

A look at the visual direction of the Wilderness Reborn and how we're reviving the fear of the Wilderness

Special Guests, Competitions & More!