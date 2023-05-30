RuneScape Revealed New Details About The Necromancy Combat Skill Jagex held a brand new livestream this morning for RuneScape as they revealed the new combat skill: Necromancy.

Jagex held a new livestream this morning for RuneScape as they showed off new information for the new Nercromancy combat skill coming to the game. In case you're not already aware, Necromancy will be one of the game's premiere updates for 2023, expanding some of what you'll be able to do and bringing more variety to the title. This new skill is designed for current, returning, and new players to channel and hone their innermost undead skills as they channel the inner darkness and learn this ancient combat art, steeped in a brand new addition to the game for you to experience some deep lore. You will have a chance to unshackle the undead and wage war on the First Necromancer, the first in a series of updates for the next new season, which includes dealing with enemies throughout Gielinor to perfect Necromancy combat, Rituals and Runecrafting skills. Enjoy the video down below!

"More than twenty years in the making and acclaimed by PC Gamer as "one of the most endearing and unique MMOs available", RuneScape is an ever-expanding, living game that's bursting with activity and life. Today RuneScape is one of the world's longest-running online games, having welcomed almost 350 million player accounts, and is at peak popularity with millions of players. Set in a medieval fantasy land, begin by creating a character and then embark on epic journeys through a vast sandbox world that's full of gods, warring races, unexplored dungeons, and glittering riches. Propelled by the game's narrative, choose your own path through enthralling quests, and progress through 28 diverse skills to shape a single character in a classless world. RuneScape on mobile is now available for iOS and Android devices, featuring cross-platform play between mobile and desktop editions, enabling players to seamlessly jump between devices and take their adventure anywhere. In RuneScape, you get to be the hero you always wanted to be, and with new content added almost every week, there's always a new and adventurous experience to look forward to."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!