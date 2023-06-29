Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: Game Portal, samsung

Samsung Launches New Game Portal System Via Its Website

Samsung has opened up a new system for gamers on its own website, as the new Game Portal is available to check out and use.

Samsung has launched a brand new service on their website this week as they have introduced players to the new Game Portal system. The shorthand to this is that they've made an online store specializing in gaming, which they will now have working in over 30 countries around the world. If you're someone who has made their company and products a cornerstone for your gaming experience, this is their way to streamline a piece of it. We got more details and a quote from he company below as it's now live.

"The Game Portal is a one-stop online store for gamers designed to significantly increase the convenience of browsing and purchasing products such as smartphones, TVs, gaming monitors, and high-performance SSDs. It also provides customers with a variety of gaming-related content in one place, fine-tuned to their preferences and experiences. In 2021, Accenture, a leading global professional services company, published an illuminating gaming-related study. The study found that half of the gaming population are cross-platform gamers who use more than one device to play, spending an average of 16 hours a week gaming, as well as eight hours a week watching gaming-related video content and six hours a week participating in gaming-related communities. In response to these customer trends, Samsung has designed the Game Portal to provide an impressive variety of content, such as gaming product information, domestic and international expert reviews, product purchase benefits and offers, product utilization ideas that help users enjoy games more, and game-related news."

"Gaming has become an important part of consumers' lifestyle, not just entertainment, especially for Millennials and Gen Z," said Evelyn Kim, Executive Vice President of the D2C Center at Samsung Electronics. "We will implement various initiatives to provide customers with a superior gaming experience, from purchase to use, by providing an environment that makes it enjoyable and easy to purchase gaming-related products."

