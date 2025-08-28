Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Deep Matrix, Dixotomia

Sci-Fi Shooter Dixotomia Enters Early Access On Meta Quest

You can try out the new VR story-driven sci-fi shooter Dixotomia rightnow on Meta Quest as the game has been released into Early Access

Article Summary Dixotomia is a new sci-fi VR shooter in Early Access on Meta Quest, featuring a story-driven dystopian setting.

Play as Ron Adams, a SpecOps contractor battling vampires and supernatural threats on the planet Carna.

Enjoy fast-paced gunplay, vampire abilities, dual progression, and a choice-driven branching narrative.

Explore five large environments, face diverse enemies and bosses, and unlock multiple endings.

VR developer and publisher Deep Matrix has released their latest game, Dixotomia, into Early Access on Meta Quest devices. This particular game is a story-driven sci-fi shooter set in a dystopian future in which humanity's survival is now on the brink. The game will give you a good chunk of what the final product will be as they continue to work on it. At the moment, they are planning for a full release sometime this Fall. We have more details for you below, as the game is available right now.

Dixotomia

Step into the boots of Ron Adams, a battle-hardened SpecOps contractor, as you face vampires, mobs, and supernatural horrors, while fighting to keep your sanity. Armed with cutting-edge weapons and supernatural abilities, players must resist infection, uncover the secrets of the recently colonized planet Carna, and determine the fate of the world. Faced with a merciless and bloodthirsty opponent, the protagonist Ron Adams must survive, no matter the cost. But the situation shifts, and not in his favour…

The game blends fast-paced gunplay, unique vampire abilities, and immersive movement mechanics with a branching, choice-driven narrative that offers multiple endings. Featuring PC-level graphics on a standalone headset and expansive environments to explore, Dixotomia offers a VR shooter experience unlike any other.

Dual Progression System: Players can upgrade both skills and weapons, allowing for flexible playstyles.

Players can upgrade both skills and weapons, allowing for flexible playstyles. Choice-Based Narrative: Key player decisions shape the game's outcome and ending.

Key player decisions shape the game's outcome and ending. Forearm-Based Spark Shooting: A unique VR mechanic where energy blasts are fired from the player's forearm.

A unique VR mechanic where energy blasts are fired from the player's forearm. Tactical Dual-Wielding: Players can switch between firearms in one hand and supernatural vampire abilities in the other.

Players can switch between firearms in one hand and supernatural vampire abilities in the other. Diverse Enemies & Bosses: Over 15 enemy types and 5 unique bosses, each requiring different combat strategies.

Over 15 enemy types and 5 unique bosses, each requiring different combat strategies. Expansive Environments: The game features five large locations, each with its own unique style and challenges.

The game features five large locations, each with its own unique style and challenges. Built-In Dialogue & Cutscene System: Enhances immersion and storytelling within the VR experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!