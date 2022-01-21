Scyther Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022
The current Power Planet raid rotation in Pokémon GO is a strange one. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss will remain active throughout the entire event, while Tier Three and Five will change on Monday. Let's take a look at the Pokémon who can be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Scyther. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Shiny-boosted Pokémon from the Kanto region and perfect your catching strategy.
Top Scyther Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Scyther counters as such:
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Scyther with efficiency.
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Archeops: Wing Attack, Ancient Power
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Alolan Golen: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Golen: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Stone Edge
- Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Crustle: Smack Down, Rock Slide
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Scyther can be defeated by solo trainers. In order to take it on alone, you should go into the raid with the top counters with the correct moves listed above. It is also important to power up your Pokémon as much as possible.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Scyther has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!