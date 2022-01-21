Scyther Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The current Power Planet raid rotation in Pokémon GO is a strange one. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss will remain active throughout the entire event, while Tier Three and Five will change on Monday. Let's take a look at the Pokémon who can be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Scyther. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Shiny-boosted Pokémon from the Kanto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Scyther Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Scyther counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Scyther with efficiency.

Gigalith: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Archeops: Wing Attack, Ancient Power

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Alolan Golen: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golen: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Stone Edge

Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Crustle: Smack Down, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Scyther can be defeated by solo trainers. In order to take it on alone, you should go into the raid with the top counters with the correct moves listed above. It is also important to power up your Pokémon as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Scyther has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!