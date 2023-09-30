Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged:

Secretlab Reveals Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Skins Collection

Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have been given two new gaming chair Skins options from Secretlab, which are now on sale.

Secretlab has added two more skins to their collection this week as Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fans have a couple of options. The two new designs are called the Lucy and the Rebecca, both of which reference different characters from the anime, while also feeling right at home in the new Phantom Liberty content released this week. Much like previous skins, they have been mapped to fit around the Titan Evo model, offering protection from dirt, stains, and spills while also being machine-washable in the company's soft and breathable SoftWeave Plus Fabric. We have more info on them both below, as you can pre-order them now for $200 each.

"The Secretlab Skins Lucy Edition draws on her black netrunner unitard and white jacket, shorts, and gray stockings. Her pastel rainbow gradient hair is mirrored in colorful embroidery on the side wings — in the same order as on her bob cut. Round the back, Earth and the moon are stitched in meticulous detail on the backrest, a nod to one of the most iconic scenes in the Edgerunners anime, where David and Lucy share a braindance of the moon. A moon shuttle sits in the bottom right corner, just like in the anime. Gazing out at Earth and its white swirls of clouds, the two dream about one day visiting the moon."

"Tiny, trigger-happy, and absolutely maniacal. The Secretlab Skins Rebecca Edition is woven in soft, pastel green inspired by her hair, and features Rebecca's bright pink tattoos. Her PKDICK tattoo sits on the side wings, a sly reference to science fiction icon Phillip K. Dick. Her signature dual-wield weapons are embroidered on the rear, including her shotgun Guts. A modified Budget Arms Carnage in Cyberpunk 2077, Guts is the pure embodiment of the havoc Rebecca leaves in her wake. It's just a little unpredictable, much like its owner. Rebecca's eyes, a frenzied mix of red pupils and green irises, are reflected in the accent piping that frames the chair — a subtle finishing touch to a design infused with her freewheeling brand of mayhem."

