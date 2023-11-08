Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 Adds All-New Mythic Hero Yeonhee

Netmarble has a new update out right now for Seven Knights 2, adding the new Mythic hero Yeonhee along with other content.

Article Summary New update in Seven Knights 2 introduces Mythic hero Yeonhee with unique Nightmare effect.

Update includes new story scenario, Those Who Face Destiny, featuring Yeonhee's backstory.

Ranking Training Ground mode added for PVE players to compete globally and earn rewards.

Events: 14-day Check In, Carnival with daily missions, and Jumping Event for new players.

Netmarble has added a new update to Seven Knights 2 this week, as players can now experience the new Mythic hero Yeonhee. Along with the obvious hero addition, you're getting a small supply of content updates to the game, including an all-new story scenario, a ranked PVE mode, as well as several in-game events over the next few weeks. You can read more about the character below and check out the latest trailer, as the content is now live.

"Transcendence of Space and TIme Yeonhee (Ranged-type) is a new Mythic hero who uses the Nightmare effect to disrupt enemy movement, allowing her and her allies to deal high damage. Yeonhee's skills have a wide area of effect – once enemies are caught in Nightmare, they are likely to be trapped while her skills are unleashed on them. She weakens survivability by the Shield Block effect, and strengthens her own stats and skills with her Lucid Dream effect. Players can experience Those Who Face Destiny, a brand new story scenario featuring the stories of Phiné, Evan and Yeonhee as they prepare for their final battle. Additionally, the Ranking Training Ground has been added as an option for players to test their PVE prowess against the rest of the world. Players will rack up as much damage as they can against monsters in the space of one minute, while being ranked against players around the world. Rewards are available for players who receive high ranks, so be sure to aim for the most damage!"

Check In Event (now through December 6): Check-in for 14 days during the event to receive valuable rewards including Mythic Hero Selection Tickets, Hero Summon Tickets, and more.

Check-in for 14 days during the event to receive valuable rewards including Mythic Hero Selection Tickets, Hero Summon Tickets, and more. Carnival Event (now through January 17) : Daily missions will be open for 7 day periods.Complete all missions to earn rewards including Rubies.

: Daily missions will be open for 7 day periods.Complete all missions to earn rewards including Rubies. Jumping Event (Ongoing): This event is the first in Seven Knights 2 history and is perfect for new players. Clear event missions and earn various rewards including Mythic Hero Ace Summon Voucher, and opportunities to upgrade paccounts to quickly catch up with veteran players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!