Seven Knights 2 Receives New Update Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Netmarble have a new update for Seven Knights 2 that you can play tonight as they got it in before Thanksgiving.

Article Summary Netmarble rolls out a fresh holiday update for Seven Knights 2, adding a mythical pet.

Grim Reaper Knight Dellow joins the game with unique healing and combat skills.

Challenge Dungeon Season 4 debuts with new content featuring Nestra's Shane.

Limited-time events offer rewards: special missions, daily missions, and a check-in event.

Netmarble decided to drop in one more update for Seven Knights 2, giving the game some new content going into Thanksgiving. The update is brief with a few events, but players will be getting a new mythic pet in the form of the Grim Reaper Knight Dellow, as well as a new challenge dungeon update to keep you on your toes. We have the finer details below as the update is live.

Thanksgiving 2023 Update

This new game update features the newly-added Mythic Pet, Grim Reaper Knight Dello. The pet can recover all allies' HP and apply the Invincible effect for a certain time. Dello can also provide the Unstoppable ATK boost to allies and decreases ATK SPD to all targets in a circular range. Additionally, the Challenge Dungeon Season 4 update is now available where players can now enjoy new dungeon content featuring Nestra's Incarnation Shane. Several new limited-time events are currently available, including:

Pet Summon Special Mission (Nov. 22 – Dec. 6): In relation to the number of Pets summoned, players can receive a variety of rewards, including the Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher Fragment and Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragment.

In relation to the number of Pets summoned, players can receive a variety of rewards, including the Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher Fragment and Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragment. Daily Mission Clear (Nov. 22 – Dec. 6): Players can obtain rewards, such as Maps, based on the number of daily missions cleared.

Players can obtain rewards, such as Maps, based on the number of daily missions cleared. Check-In Event (Nov. 22 – Dec. 20): Check in the game for 14 days during the event period and receive the Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher, Pet Step Up Summon Tickets, and more.

Seven Knights 2

The official sequel to Seven Knights, a game enjoyed by 60 million players globally, Seven Knights 2 takes place 20 years after the original and introduces beautiful open-world gameplay. The story centers on the Daybreak Mercenaries, who embark on a journey to find the last member of the Seven Knights, "Rudy," after a series of events involving a mysterious girl named Phiné. Stunning cinematics and graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4 will immerse players in this epic game story filled with unique characters and powerful bosses. Players can collect and develop their heroes and experience a new combat system with powerful ultimates and suppressors.

