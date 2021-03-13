Shields Of Loyalty Drops Into Steam Early Access March 18th

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Mosaic Mask Studio revealed that their next game, Shields Of Loyalty, will be coming out on Steam's Early Access next week. This is an epic turn-based strategy title that has you commanding an army that you'll need to train from being a loose collection of fighters into a united band of followers, ready to do your bidding as you face off against a deadly force. The game looks pretty cool and it has a lot of old-school elements to it as well that will give older PC players some throwback feelings. The game will drop into Early Access on March 18th, but no date has been confirmed yet for a proper release. You can read more below and check out the trailer for the game as well.

Its time to take back and take over! Courtesy of Mosaic Mask Studio.
Its time to take back and take over! Courtesy of Mosaic Mask Studio.
Shields Of Loyalty is a turn-based dark fantasy strategy game in 2D that takes on the legacy of the genre classics and enriches them with great features and modern gameplay. Experience challenging TBS action with high replayability on the island world of Mantaria and lead your army victoriously from battle to battle!
  • Command one of several avatars with unique skills and auras.
  • Train your units up to become more powerful followers, who you lead and manage in challenging missions.
  • Find artifacts and strengthen your troops in battle.
  • Free "heroes of the old wars" and use their power and auras to your advantage!
  • Discover the abilities of your units and use them wisely in the fight against the unholy brood.
  • Form your units into larger squads to fight against powerful enemies and withstand the onslaught of evil.
  • Tactical depth! Use auras of your avatars and heroes, the terrain, and strategically advantageous formations to master the challenges.
  • Survive randomly generated environmental effects such as lightning, storms or meteorites that occur and don't differentiate between friend and foe.
https://youtu.be/FhTTZIrEOXQ

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  