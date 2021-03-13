Shields Of Loyalty Drops Into Steam Early Access March 18th

Mosaic Mask Studio revealed that their next game, Shields Of Loyalty, will be coming out on Steam's Early Access next week. This is an epic turn-based strategy title that has you commanding an army that you'll need to train from being a loose collection of fighters into a united band of followers, ready to do your bidding as you face off against a deadly force. The game looks pretty cool and it has a lot of old-school elements to it as well that will give older PC players some throwback feelings. The game will drop into Early Access on March 18th, but no date has been confirmed yet for a proper release. You can read more below and check out the trailer for the game as well.

Shields Of Loyalty is a turn-based dark fantasy strategy game in 2D that takes on the legacy of the genre classics and enriches them with great features and modern gameplay. Experience challenging TBS action with high replayability on the island world of Mantaria and lead your army victoriously from battle to battle! Command one of several avatars with unique skills and auras.

Train your units up to become more powerful followers, who you lead and manage in challenging missions.

Find artifacts and strengthen your troops in battle.

Free "heroes of the old wars" and use their power and auras to your advantage!

Discover the abilities of your units and use them wisely in the fight against the unholy brood.

Form your units into larger squads to fight against powerful enemies and withstand the onslaught of evil.

Tactical depth! Use auras of your avatars and heroes, the terrain, and strategically advantageous formations to master the challenges.

Survive randomly generated environmental effects such as lightning, storms or meteorites that occur and don't differentiate between friend and foe.