Shiny Nosepass Arrives In Pokémon GO: Searching For Legends Event

Niantic has announced the full details of the first event of Pokémon GO's Season of Legends: the Searching for Legends event. This five-day event will see the release of Shiny Nosepass as well as Timed Research that investigates certain Legendary Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything we know from the Pokémon GO blog announcement:

Date + Time: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time. Essentially, we'll have two days of normal gameplay after Fletchling Community Day before this kicks off.

Shiny Nosepass will be released, and it won't be a situation like Rufflet where you have to raid in order to find one. Niantic confirms that Nosepass, "will be appearing in greater numbers to help you sniff out leads alongside a variety of Ground-, Rock-, and Steel-type Pokémon."

Those featured Pokémon include: Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Roggenrola, Drilbur, and more.

Like the previous Kanto event, the Incense will be event-themed and will attract some different Pokémon than those appearing in the wild, though there is some overlap. Here is the current list of species that will be attracted to Incense: Alolan Diglett, Alolan Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Lairon, Beldum, Roggenrola, Drilbur, and more.

Pokémon hatching from 5 km Eggs: Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Beldum, and Drilbur. There's nothing too crazy here, so this looks like an event that is going to be far more focused on hunting in the wild and running Incense rather than an egg hatchathon.

The full raid rotation includes: Tier One: Alolan Diglett, Nosepass, Roggenrola, Drilbur, Ferroseed, and Klink. Tier Three: Alolan Graveler, Magneton, Skarmory, and Metang.

There will be a Timed Research that runs through the event which we currently know will reward encounters with Nosepass.

As more details come in, Bleeding Cool readers can look forward to coverage breaking down the tasks and rewards of the Research as well as tips regarding which raids and worth a pass and which are worthy of your raid pass.