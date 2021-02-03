Shiny Shadow Carvanha & Aerodactyl Arrive In Pokémon GO

After almost five months, the Team GO Rocket leaders have finally switched teams in Pokémon GO… and you know what that means. New Shiny Shadow Pokémon have debuted in Pokémon GO along with a surprising return. Here is what you can expect now when taking on these three villainous leaders.

Previously, encounters with Cliff could award Shadow Omanyte, encounters with Arlo could award Shadow Growlithe, and encounters with Sierra could award Shadow Drowsee. With those three Pokémon gone from their teams, here is what you can currently expect:

Arlo: Beldum in Slot One. Gardevoir, Infernape, or Aggron in Slot Two. Armaldo, Salamence, or Scizor in Slot Three.

Cliff: Aerodactyl in Slot One. Gallade, Cradilly, or Slowking in Slot Two. Tyranitar, Mamoswine, or Dusknoir in Slot Three.

Sierra: Carvanha in Slot One. Mismagius, Porygon-Z, or Hippowdon in Slot Two. Houndoom, Walrein, or Flygon in Slot Three.

It is always the Shadow Pokémon in the first slot that can trainers encounter after defeating the Leaders. (Not that this is not true of the Grunts.) This means that the current Shiny Shadow Pokémon that are available include:

Shiny Shadow Beldum from Arlo

Shiny Shadow Aerodactyl from Cliff

Shiny Shadow Carvanha from Sierra

All three of these have already been encountered and verified, so feel free to use that Rocket Radar without fear that Niantic forgot to turn on the Shiny odds. Shiny Shadow Aerodactyl and Carvanha are completely new to the game, but Beldum is actually a returning Shiny-capable Shadow. It was featured during the third Team GO Rocket Leader rotation as Sierra's first slot choice.

All three of these Shadows are worth hunting outside of trying to catch the Shiny as well. Shadow Aerodactyle is an elite Rock-type, Shadow Sharpedo is a good Dark-type, and Shadow Metagross (when equipped with Meteor Mash) is right up there with Shadow Mewtwo as one of the best attackers in the game, and it is commonly found at the very top of counter guides for Legendary raids.

Stay tuned for complete guides on how to take down each of the Team GO Rocket Leaders with their new line-ups.