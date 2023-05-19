Shiny Shadow Raids Featuring Mewtwo Come To Pokémon GO Shadow Raids featuring a Shiny-capable Shadow Mewtwo are coming to Pokémon GO along with new Items including the coveted Master Ball.

A game-changing update is coming to Pokémon GO. This update begins with the Rising Shadows event, which introduces Shadow Raids, Purified Gems, Shadow Shards, Shiny Shadow Mewtwo, and the Master Ball. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Rising Shadows event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shadow Raids debuts: Niantic will now feature Shadow Pokémon, some of them Shiny-capable, in new Shadow Raids that have an interesting mechanic attached. Niantic writes: "Team GO Rocket's machinations have led them to their latest and greatest plan: taking over Gyms with their Shadow Pokémon! In Shadow Raids, Trainers can take on powerful Shadow Raid Bosses, and have the chance to catch new Pokémon partners—if they can successfully defeat the Shadow Raid Boss, that is. Trainers can gather their friends for a better chance at victory in Shadow Raids. While Team GO Rocket will be taking over a number of Gyms, those they've left untouched may still host other raids. Trainers cannot join Shadow Raids using Remote Raid Passes, and Shadow Raids do not reward a team bonus for Premier Balls." "At Gyms hosting Shadow Raids, you'll find that Team GO Rocket has placed especially powerful Shadow Pokémon as Raid Bosses. Three-star and five-star Shadow Raid Bosses will grow enraged as you battle them, boosting their attack and defense. Continue to hold your ground and weaken the Shadow Raid Bosses to subdue them."

Niantic will now feature Shadow Pokémon, some of them Shiny-capable, in new Shadow Raids that have an interesting mechanic attached. Niantic writes: Purified Gems: This is a new item that will be made up of Shadcow Shards that you can get from defeating Team GO Rocket. Here is what Niantic has to say about these items: "You can subdue Shadow Raid Bosses using Purified Gems, a new item that can be assembled from Shadow Shards. Shadow Shards are mysterious gem pieces that may be dropped by Team GO Rocket. Gather enough shards to use Professor Willow's newly invented Shard Refiner, and you'll be rewarded with a Purified Gem. There are multiple ways Purified Gems can assist your battle against enraged Shadow Raid Bosses. When you use a Purified Gem during a Shadow Raid, the enraged Shadow Raid Boss's attack and defense will be lowered temporarily. This can give you the opening you need! You and your fellow Trainers can use more than one Purified Gem during a Shadow Raid. If used at the same time, their effects will stack. If enough Purified Gems are used, the enraged Shadow Raid Boss will be subdued—returned to its non-enraged state—which might give you the edge you need to defeat it!"

This is a new item that will be made up of Shadcow Shards that you can get from defeating Team GO Rocket. Here is what Niantic has to say about these items: Shiny Shadow Legendary debut : Shadow Mewtwo will be available in Tier Five Shadow Raids as the first-ever Shiny-capable Shadow Legendary Pokémon. Shadow Mewtwo will appear in five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

: Shadow Mewtwo will be available in Tier Five Shadow Raids as the first-ever Shiny-capable Shadow Legendary Pokémon. Shadow Mewtwo will appear in five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Shadow Raid rotation: From Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time, a majority of Gyms will host Shadow Raids. From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, Saturday, May 27, 2023, Team GO Rocket activity will spike, taking over all raids. Tier One: Shadow Poliwag – Can be Shiny Shadow Machop – Can be Shiny Shadow Bellsprout Shadow Beldum – Can be Shiny Tier Three Shadow Bayleef Shadow Quilava Shadow Croconaw Shadow Sneasel – Can be Shiny

From Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time, a majority of Gyms will host Shadow Raids. From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, Saturday, May 27, 2023, Team GO Rocket activity will spike, taking over all raids. Non-Shadow Raids: When Shadow Raids aren't featured, these will be available with their normal Shiny rates: Tier One: Clefairy Tentacool Marill Skrelp Popplio Tier Three: Magneton Tapras Mawile Empoleon Tier Five: Tapu Fini until May 24th at 10 AM Regigigas starting May 24th at 10 AM Mega Raids Mega Pinsir until May 24th at 10 AM Mega Altaria starting May 24th at 10 AM

When Shadow Raids aren't featured, these will be available with their normal Shiny rates: Wild Spawns: Ekans, Golbat, Koffing, Houndour, Poochyena, Stunky, and Skorupi. Rare spawns include Hisuian Qwilfish and Scraggy.

Ekans, Golbat, Koffing, Houndour, Poochyena, Stunky, and Skorupi. Rare spawns include Hisuian Qwilfish and Scraggy. Seasonal Special Research: Let's Go : This will now culminate in the first-ever Master Ball in Pokémon GO.

: This will now culminate in the first-ever Master Ball in Pokémon GO. Event bonus: Increased Team GO Rocket activity at Poké Stops and in Balloons



