Shiny Spritzee Arrives Tomorrow For Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Goyang

Tomorrow, Niantic kicks off the next Pokémon GO live event. This will slightly impact gameplay for those not involved in the event as well, so be sure to key into the new additions to the game. Here are the full details on this weekend's Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Goyang 2022.

Here is everything happening in Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Goyang 2022:

Date and time: Friday, September 23rd, 2022 through Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, South Korea.

Friday, September 23rd, 2022 through Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, South Korea. Shiny release: Spritzee.

Spritzee. Regional Pokémon: Blue Flower Flabébé, Carnivine

Blue Flower Flabébé, Carnivine Featured spawns: Caterpie Safari Hat Pikachu Dratini Unown A, G, N, O, and Y — all will be Shiny-capable Wurple Ralts Surskit Sableye Lileep Feebas Luvdisc Bidoof Plant-Cloak Burmy Combee Carnivine Pidove Cottonee Blue Flower Flabébé Spritzee Stufful

Bonus features: Four additional Special Trades can be made during the event for a maximum of five for the day. Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. Event-exclusive Special Research story. Event-themed Field Research will be available. Incense activated during the event will last for eight hours. This does not apply to Daily Adventure Incense. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for four hours.



Additionally, Niantic writes:

You'll encounter Pokémon themed around Goyang's rich history of flowers and romance, such as Combee, Carnivine, and Blue Flower Flabébé. You may even encounter Shiny Unown Y and Shiny Spritzee—if you're lucky! In addition to exciting Pokémon encounters, you'll enjoy photo opportunities, and more as you explore the scenic Ilsan Lake Park. General Admission tickets are available now for ₩16000* and will grant access to gameplay within the event space at Ilsan Lake Park from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on the day of your choice. Those who'd like start their adventures at 9:00 a.m. can opt to purchase an Early Access ticket instead for ₩24000*. Please note: a ticket is mandatory to experience event gameplay, and event gameplay can only be experienced within the designated space at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, South Korea. *(plus applicable taxes and fees)