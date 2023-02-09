Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Offers To Squash Your Valentine's Day Ex Neec closure this Valentine's Day? Yacht Club Games is offering up an option in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon.

Yacht Club Games is offering you a chance to crush squash your ex in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon for Valentine's Day. The developers are setting up a special event in which you can submit your ex to them as part of an upcoming DLC pack where you'll be able to smash them to bits. Along with several other names that they'll throw into the mix. They'll take names until February 13th, then send out the free DLC available on Steam for 24 hours. This is going to be a PC-only event, no consoles, sadly. Basically, this is just a free fun event to get your frustrations out. You can read more about the event below and how to take part in it as you have less than a week to do it.

"Breakup buggin' you? Practice some self-care by squashing those bad feels (literally) in the Pocket Dungeon! This Valentine's day we're holding a very special in-game event for you and your not-so-special someone, send us your ex's first name, and we'll name a very squashable Beeto after 'em in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler's Pack! Bash, slash, and shovel drop on these heartbreaker Beetos and symbolically get some much-needed closure!"

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Valentine Ex-Travaganza!

Send us your ex's first name via this Google Survey by 2/13! Click here to submit your ex's name. We'll input the submitted names into our upcoming Puzzler's Pack DLC update on Steam. On Valentine's Day (02/14/23) the squashing spree will begin! The game will pull from the list of names and rename Beetos that spawn throughout your adventure. This Puzzler's Pack DLC event is free (as long as you own the base game on Steam!) This is all for fun, so this is a 1-day only event! All of the heart-breaking Beeto content will lock up once Valentine's Day is over!