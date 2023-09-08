Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kepler Interactive, Sifu, SloClap

Sifu Has Been Given The Last Update Ever This Week

Those of you who have been loving Sifu have one last gift to download, as the final update for the game has been made live.

Indie game developer and publisher Sloclap, along with Kepler Interactive, have released the final update for the game Sifu, bringing the last batch of content to the game. Specifically, this adds more content to the Arenas section of the game, as you will be given all new challenges, locations, and double the hours of gameplay compared to the last update. This time around, the path of revenge is going to be much harder, but just as rewarding when you get to the end of it. We got more info below as the update is free and live right now.

"After launching on all platforms last spring, the Arenas Mode expands its boundaries, unveiling more unseen locations and introducing ferocious battles against familiar goons, bosses, and unexpected faces. With the addition of six dynamic Arenas, 75 thrilling challenges, an array of gripping modifiers and cheats, as well as film-inspired outfits you can look forward to an adrenaline-fueled journey that will push your martial arts skills to the limit. Brace yourself for encounters with zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments that will test your reflexes and strategic prowess like never before."

"In response to our community's request for even more challenging content, this update was designed to cater especially to the needs of more seasoned players. These new difficult challenges will only be available after successfully completing previous ones. No matter how you choose to Kung-Fu though, you can relive your favorite moments exactly as you imagine them in the dedicated Arenas Custom Mode donning the outfits and picking the modifiers of your choice."

"A beat 'em-up the tale of vengeance, Sifu places players in the shoes of a young Pak Mei Kung-Fu student who, following the murder of their master, embarks on an epic quest for revenge. Fuelled by years of training that have turned them into an unstoppable force, players will hunt down the terrifying warriors who slaughtered their master years ago, as well as the countless goons guarding them. But revenge comes at a price, exacted through defeat and the power of a mystical talisman. With every failure, players will rise again, older and wiser, though with fewer years to spare than before. What is vengeance worth to you?"

