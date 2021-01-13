Skystone Reveals Two New Games With Boundary & The Last Friend

Skystone Games revealed two new games on the way from them for 2021 as they unveiled Boundary and The Last Friend. We shape proper info on both games below, but the shorthand for both is that Boundry is the latest from developer Surgical Scalpels asd they have created a gravity-defying shooter. Meanwhile, Stonebot Studios have been hard at work at what they call a "light-hearted doggo-loving" action game in The Last Friend. Neither game has a proper release date at the moment, this is simply just to get the word out about both. You can check out trailers for them at the bottom as we now wait for more info.

The Last Friend

In a world that has become yet another post-apocalyptic future where humanity is distracted by chaos, destruction, rampant mutants and a thing called surviving, something even more sinister is afoot… The World's doggos are disappearing! Now enters Alpha (you) who at an early age lost his man's best friend. While traveling the wastelands he comes across some mutants up to no good dognapping a lost puppy! During this battle he discovers has the ability to understand what the pup can say and his name is T. Juan! Now T. Juan joins Alpha on this grand adventure looking for answers about what truly has happened to all the doggos. It's time to join them and put dem paws to the pavement! Woof!

Boundary

Boundary is a multiplayer tactical space-based shooter that puts players in the role of a heavily armed astronaut, called an astroperator, engaging in a fierce team vs team zero gravity firefights and executing low-gravity operations on orbiting space installations against other enemy astroperators and other entities. Powered by your EMU suit, you can now navigate the harsh atmosphere of space and orbiting installations in order to engage enemy combatants in a 3 dimensional battlefield where threats come at you from all angles. This is astronaut combat more akin to dogfighting where your angle of attack and position can make all the difference.