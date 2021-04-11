Snivy Community Day Is Happening Today In Pokémon GO

Snivy Community Day is live in Pokémon GO today, Sunday, April 11th from 11 AM until 5 PM. Let's dive into the details to help trainers take full advantage of this event.

Here are the details of Snivy Community Day straight from the Pokémon GO blog:

Features: Snivy will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Servine (the Evolution of Snivy) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Serperior that knows the attack Frenzy Plant.

Frenzy Plant is a game-changer for Serperior, just like it was for all of the previous Grass-type Starters. With Serperior getting this move, hopefully we will see Tepig Community Day give Blast Burn to Emboar and Oshawott Community Day give Hydro Cannon to Samurott sooner rather than later in Pokémon GO.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Pieces, four Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM.

The surprise is, of course, more Snivy spawns when you take a GO Snapshot. These spawns don't have a guaranteed IV floor like task encounters, though, as they are standard map encounters. To encounter Snivy with an IV floor, which offers a better shot at a 100% IV encounter, you'll want to find encounter tasks at Pokéstops.

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Snivy Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Snivy in the Sunshine. Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

Check out our piece at Bleeding Cool breaking down the tasks and rewards for the Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research in Pokémon GO today.

Bonuses 3× Catch Stardust

This is among the most coveted bonuses in the game, so be sure to take advantage of it by activating enough Star Pieces to last the entire event. If you have completed any tasks that reward Stardust, I'd wait until the event is live so that you can claim the Dust with a Star Piece on.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers.