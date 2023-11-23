Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Apple Arcade, Sonic Dream Team

Sonic Dream Team Releases Opening Animation Video

Check out the latest video for the game Sonic Dream Team as SEGA shows off what the opening will look like for Apple Arcade players.

Article Summary SEGA unveils Sonic Dream Team's animated opening video, teasing the Apple Arcade release set for December 5, 2023.

Tyson Hesse directs and Powerhouse Animation animates the introduction to Sonic's battle against Dr. Eggman.

Join Sonic and friends to conquer Dr. Eggman's dreamscapes and prevent world domination in Sonic Dream Team.

Experience unique abilities and explore gravity-defying dream worlds with collectible toys in an all-new Sonic adventure.

SEGA released a brand new video this week for their upcoming game, Sonic Dream Team, as we get to see the opening animation for the title. In case you weren't aware of this game, this is an entirely new Sonic The Hedgehog title made specifically for Apple Arcade, set to be released on December 5, 2023. The opening showcases Sonic and his Friends as they take on Dr. Eggman in a new epic battle. The opening animation, which you can check out down at the bottom, was directed by Tyson Hesse and animated by Powerhouse Animation, with music composed by Tee Lopes. It serves as a pretty decent introduction to the game for people who don't know what's up but might be interested in checking it out. Enjoy the video, as the game drops in about two weeks.

Sonic Dream Team

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures! The world is in peril! The evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to make dreams come true. Play as Sonic and friends as they speed through Eggman's twisted dreamscapes to thwart the doctor's latest quest for world domination! Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic, playable characters.

With their unique abilities, dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true. Complete missions, fight bosses, and find toys of your favorite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

