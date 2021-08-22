Special Delivery Bidoof Pokémon Card Available For Select Buyers

It's here! Well… sort of. Earlier this summer, the Pokémon TCG Center reached out to customers to tease a hilarious card as part of their Special Delivery series. The series began with Special Delivery Pikachu back in 2020 and is meant to continue at some point with a Special Delivery Charizard which has shown up as a mistake in some packages but has yet to officially release. It looks like Bidoof has cut the line, though, because this Pokémon TCG promo card is officially on the way… but the Special Delivery Bidoof will only make its journey to a select few collectors. Here's what we know so far.

Earlier this week, the Pokémon Center reached out with a promotional code to certain customers. These were all customers who responded to their previous email survey gauging interest in a Special Delivery Bidoof promo card from the Pokémon TCG. Now, some — not all! — of those that responded were given an active promotional code to obtain the card for free after making a purchase.

Now, if you expressed interest and didn't receive a code, should you worry? Personally, I'm choosing not to. I believe, as do many other Pokémon TCG collectors and content creators alike, that the Center is giving these codes out in waves. Notice that we're seeing Pokémon TCG products staying in stock in the Center for the first time in a very long time. This is by design. The Pokémon TCG has made every effort to increase the frequency of printing to meet demand and has done a great job doing so. While Shining Fates was difficult to find at first, Battle Styles and Chilling Reign have been consistently available. Increasingly so.

It's very possible that the Pokémon Center is doing waves of the Special Delivery Bidoof in order to prevent stock from selling out all at once. Stay tuned for more TCG news right here on Bleeding Cool!