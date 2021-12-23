Spire Of Sorcery Gets December Update In Early Access

Indie developer and publisher Charlie Oscar has released a new December update for Spire Of Sorcery with a number of new features. The update primarily focuses on the story content for the first chapter of the game, along with more changes to the encounters and a visual upgrade. We have the rundown from the team below and a video highlighting what's been changed as you can check the game out in Early Access at the link above.

Players can enjoy the most important change in Spire of Sorcery so far, according to Charlie Oscar, with its new story mode. Chapter 1 is the first of the three included in the game, and it allows players to enjoy a completely different take on the game, and deepen its RPG features. All maps will be handmade, and every chapter will have encounters intertwined with stories, which will have consequences beyond the chapter where they happen — as well as unique visuals, creatures and objects. Chapter 1 brings three separate stories with meaningful choices for the player to make, which will alter the outcome of each game, making exploration more rewarding and involving more the players and their choices in the overall storyline.

The December update also features changes in the encounter interface. Now tokens are counter-based, which means that the screens are less cluttered, the progression of the opponents' actions is radial and the character stats have received a facelift. All these changes have been implemented for the sake of clarity, offering more and better information to players. While still not fully implemented, the spellbook and spell mechanics also have been tweaked, so players will find a new spellbook interface.

On top of all this, there are visual improvements, such as new animations on the map, which will also show the impacts of the player's decisions in the story (if something is destroyed, or saved, it will show — decisions have a real, visible impact). Characters in the player's party will also now make comments and voice their opinion when they spot certain things, making the game feel more alive and reactive to each unique playthrough.