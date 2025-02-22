Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hazelight studios, Split Fiction

Split Fiction Shows Off More Content With Friend's Pass Trailer

The latest trrailer for Split Fiction shows off how players can invite a friend to play for free using the in-game Friend's Pass

Article Summary Discover Split Fiction's unique co-op gameplay through the innovative Friend's Pass feature.

Invite friends to play for free with crossplay on any platform with the Friend's Pass.

Immerse yourself in Zoe and Mio's sci-fi and fantasy worlds with diverse challenges.

Join Mio and Zoe's journey from rivals to allies in a thrilling split-screen adventure.

Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts released a short trailer this week for Split Fiction, highlighting the Friend's Pass you can use in the game. This is basically a way for you to get a friend in on the game without them having to purchase the full title, as you can invite them to join you in the title remotely from any platform, with crossplay action as well. You can check it out along with more gameplay footage above, as they have more details about how it works in their latest blog. Split Fiction arrives on March 6 for PC and all three major consoles.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a unique action-adventure experience that keeps you on the edge of your couch with unexpected moments. One minute, you're taming adorable dragons, and the next, you're fighting as cyber ninjas, escaping terrifying trolls, or dodging hover cars thrown by a robotic parking attendant. It's weird, it's wild, and it's designed to be shared. Grab your co-op partner and get ready to overcome any obstacle thrown your way. Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers – one writes sci-fi, and the other writes fantasy – who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. They'll have to rely on each other to break free from their memories intact, working together to master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected tale of friendship.

