Square Enix Reveals Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.5 & PS5 Open Beta

Square Enix dropped two announcements for Final Fantasy XIV today as they reveal the 5.5 Patch and the PS5 open beta details. First off, the 5.5 Patch will be making its way into the game on April 13th, and will serve as the next major update for the game. We have a full rundown of what that patch will bring people when it drops in the spring. Meanwhile, the company also revealed what will become of the open beta for the PS5 as it will launch on the same date as the patch. Players whose service account has a registered license for the PS4 version may download and play the PS5 Upgrade Version at no extra cost, while new players can experience it on the PS5 through a Free Trial. The full version of the game will be available on PS5 once the beta is finished.

New Main Scenario Quests – The story update—split into two parts—will pave the way for the Endwalker storyline.

New Alliance Raid – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.

"Sorrow of Werlyt" Questline Update – The thrilling conclusion of the Warrior of Light and Gaius' quest to thwart the Empire's warmachina development project.

New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

New Dungeon: Paglth'an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.

"Save the Queen" Questline Update – Alongside the addition of a new field area, "Zadnor," players can further upgrade their Resistance Weapons to their final and most powerful stage.

New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes, providing players with a new challenge and a chance to collect unique prizes.

Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.

Ishgard Restoration Update – Locals of The Firmament will periodically hold Fêtes to celebrate the completion of the restoration.

"Explorer Mode" Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to feature additional dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.

Performance Action Updates – Players will now be able to change instruments at any time while performing, and a new instrument will be added.

– Players will now be able to change instruments at any time while performing, and a new instrument will be added. Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, Ocean Fishing Update, New Mounts and more.