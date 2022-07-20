Story-Driven Deck Building Game Shattered Heaven Announced

Leonardo Interactive has announced a brand new story-driven deck building title as Shattered Heaven is coming out in Q4 2022. The game will incorporate deck building with roguelite RPG elements, all set in a dark fantasy world with procedurally generated dungeons and a deep crafting system. The game will first come out in Early Access with the primary game possibly coming out in 2023. You can check out more about it below.

A betrayal, a dying God, An ancient curse, a divine punishment. A forsaken world suspended in time and buried in ashes. In a nameless world, only a select few survived the fall of God. Striving to live in a hostile environment and feeding on what their barren land has to offer, four factions are bound in a merciless fight for survival. Victims of a terrible curse, these populations are condemned to sleepless nights, infertility, and doomed to die at the age of 40. The only way to break the curse is to offer a Vestal and a team of valiant warriors as a sacrifice for a ritual lost in time: a violent and bloody battle known as the War of Ascension. Which faction will win the brutal battle and secure the survival of their people? In Shattered Heaven, you will decide their fate! Dynamic deckbuilding – Build your initial starting decks (three decks, one for each of your heroes) and customise them by drafting new ones during each run, for an ever-changing gameplay experience

