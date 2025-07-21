Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking, Frosty Pop, Strange Scaffold

Strange Scaffold Reveals Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking

Get ready to become a monk that prevents the end of the world by feeding monsters in Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking, coming next week

Article Summary Team up as medieval monks to cook for giant kaiju and prevent the apocalypse in thrilling co-op gameplay.

Navigate a reality-bending labyrinth, evade monsters, and launch dishes into kaiju jaws under a time limit.

Features tag-based cooking, voice chat, unique storytelling, and a dramatic medieval soundtrack by David Mason.

Face horror challenges, turn monsters into food, and cook with authentic pre-16th century European ingredients.

Indie game developer and publisher Strange Scaffold, with co-publisher Frosty Pop, revealed the next game coming through their library, as Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking is arriving next year. This is a fun but absurd co-op horror game in which you and your friends play monks of a specific order, who every year gather ingredients together to cook food for a kaiju to appease them, or else suffer their wrath and the end of the world. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive on July 29, 2025. If you're impatient, they have a public playtest you can join right now on Steam.

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking is exactly what the name suggests. In this absurdist online multiplayer horror game, players take on the role of medieval monks – and they are the only chefs who can prevent the apocalypse. Feed enormous monsters with a catapult, evade supernatural enemies, and navigate a reality-bending labyrinth with up to four players (or more, if you want to risk your computers/sanity) before time runs out. In this absurdist online multiplayer horror game, 2-4 of your favorite people (or more, if you want to risk your computers/sanity) must use traps, proximity voice chat, and Gregorian chanting among other tools to feed giant monsters known as 'kaiju', gather treasure, and prevent the apocalypse. You have 10 minutes. Don't stay in the Larder. Don't get caught.

Flexible tag-based cooking system. Chop ingredients, salt them, burn them–and then fire them into a kaiju's jaws!

A story about grappling with your faith as your leaders begin to die off, leaving you to carry the torch, told across 13 levels.

The first-ever multiplayer project from the developers behind Clickolding and I Am Your Beast.

Dramatic medieval soundtrack by award-winning composer David Mason (Dredge, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3).

Run away from monstrous creatures–and when necessary, turn them into food.

No tomatoes, since they were only introduced to Europe in the 16th century.

