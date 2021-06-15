Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo Gets A Patch

Square Enix announced today that they have added a new patch to the free demo of Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The game was barely announced two days ago and a free demo version of the game was offered up for players to try out. However, the demo immediately came with issues as people weren't able to access parts of it, while others couldn't even get it to start. The problem was so great, it prompted devs to throw in a brand new patch, which they announced today was now available for download. So if you've been waiting to try it out, wait no longer!

The Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version was also announced during the showcase, which gives players the opportunity to experience a taste of the full game centering on Jack and his allies—Ash and Jed—as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Burning with the resolve to defeat Chaos, and with the memories of their struggle buried deep in their hearts, are they the foretold Warriors of Light? Players of the Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version can explore this dark fantasy world as they battle an array of iconic monsters from the Final Fantasy series, using powerful spells and abilities from a sample of jobs including warrior, dragoon and black mage.