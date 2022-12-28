Super Animal Royale Launched Season 6 This Month

Modus Games and Pixile Studios released a new update for Super Animal Royale this month as they officially kicked off Season 6. Aside from the obvious holiday content they added to the game to get you through early January, the team added a number of unlocks, music, island features, and more to get you rocking through the matches. Including the new Crocodile Club spot! We have the dev notes for you below and the trailer to show it all off.

"The "Slow Jam" theme this season celebrates music, swamp life, and animals who like to take things slow and steady, with Animal Pass items ranging from an emote that unlocks your very own guitar to a Mini Sloth pet. The theme also extends to the island, with the new Crocodile Club and Pete's Shack locations set inside an expanded swamp biome, and the new Lucky Cat Mine ready to help you meow down your enemies with purrrfectly laid traps."

Super Crocodiles join the fight, with six breeds to unlock in the Research Lab.

The Slow Jam Pass includes 49 tiers of musical and swamp-themed items to unlock (including Mini Sloth pets).

The Pete's Swamp region of the map has expanded to include the new Crocodile Club and Pete's House locations.

Sneaky new proximity explosives arrive in Super Animal Royale: Lucky Cat Mines.

It's CRISPRmas on the island with decorated trees, festive fountain music, Giant Emus and Eagles dressed up for the occasion, and three new Super Animal breeds to unlock.

Candy canes are scattered across the island to collect and redeem in the event shop for festive new CRISPRmas cosmetics until the event ends on January 3rd.

Daily and weekly challenges have been redesigned, allowing players to access five of each, up from three.

The game's netcode has received a major update to create a more consistent experience.