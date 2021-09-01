Super Saiyan Rosé Features In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we focus on one of the most memorable villains from Dragon Ball Super: Goku Black.

From the very first arc, Dragon Ball Super set out to expand the Saiyan transformation mythology. First came Super Saiyan God, a form which Goku was able to obtain via ritual to fight Beerus. Later, it was shown that training to learn, understand, and utilize God Ki could allow Saiyans (including Vegeta who revealed this form in the Broly movie) to obtain this form without the ritual. Later, Super Saiyan Blue (also referred to as the clunky 'Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan') was introduced. This form is the result of a Saiyan utilizing God ki then goes Super Saiyan. Super Saiyan Rosé was then introduced as a variation of this form that Goku Black, an alternate timeline Goku who has had his body taken over by Zamasu, can use. Here, in the Anniversary Set, we get what I feel is one of the best-looking Super Saiyan Rosé cards printed thus far.

Also revealed in this picture is one of the four sets of sleeves that will be available through this box. This sleeve in particular shows Goku, Vegeta, Bardock, and Gohan utilizing GT's trademark form, Super Saiyan 4.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out this month.