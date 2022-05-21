Super UFO Fighter Will Blast Off On PC & Switch This July

Compete in an intergalactic 1v1 showdown, where flying saucer pilots contend for the Galactic Shwoop Master Title. Smash open capsules to find items that can raise the enemy's goal or lower your own. Grab the Target item and fling it into the opponent's goal using the Shwoop Beam to score, or use the UFO's smash attack to keep the enemy from scoring. Master each UFO's unique beam and attack to become the undisputed champion of the universe.

Battle in six colorful arenas, including Bubbletopia Palace and Corner Caboodle, each with different layouts and stage-specific elements, making every match a one-of-a-kind challenge. Mix things up in the Super Ball mode, where each competitor tries to get the explosive ball to the other side of the screen before the timer runs out, and the unfortunate UFO gets blown up! Compete in any game mode in either local or online multiplayer, with cross-platform support between Steam and Nintendo Switch. Learn the ropes in the single-player story mode, where Earth's own Lulu finds herself exploring the galaxy, learning the ways of the Shwoop Beam, and battling against nefarious would-be challengers.

Initially set to land on Earth in January, developer VV-LABO returned to their home planet after feedback received during premieres at INDIE Live Expo Winter 2021 and The MIX Next. With this extra time, the team included gameplay balancing improvements, a new stage, and secret content for Super UFO Fighter.