Superman Has Officially Arrived In Fortnite

After being teased for the longest time both in comics and in game trailers, Superman has officially made his way into Fortnite. A while back we got a glimpse of Clark Kent speeding his way out of the Daily Planet to change into the hero, but never got a full look at the costume he'd be in until now. It's a little weird seeing him in the Fortnite design, as it is with a lot of comic book characters that have been added to the game, but somehow he seems to fit in with the look a little better than some of the others we've seen from both DC and Marvel. We have all of the info below on his addition to the game and the challenges you can do to snag his look, items, and even the black and silver versions.

Complete 1 Quest from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy Begin helping to see what happened to Clark Kent's memories. Unlocks the Call to Action Emoticon. Complete 3 Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy Clark Kent digs deep to illuminate his past. Unlocks the Superman Shield Spray. Complete 5 Quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy Clark Kent remembers he's Clark Kent… and Superman! Unlocks the Clark Kent Outfit. Glide through 3 rings as Clark Kent His powers begin to return. Unlocks the Daily Planet Back Bling. Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent His powers are back, thanks to your help. Go to a Phone Booth to suit up! This Quest unlocks the built-in Secret Identity Emote, which transforms Clark Kent into Superman and vice versa. (Alternatively, players can choose to start matches as Superman in their Locker!) The Superman Cape Back Bling is also unlocked by this Quest. Up, Up and Away: Epic Quests for Even More Rewards You can unlock even more Superman rewards for completing certain amounts of Chapter 2 Season 7 Epic Quests! In addition to new items, these rewards include the "Shadow" alt Style for Clark Kent, Superman, and the Set's accessories. When playing as Shadow Clark Kent, activate the Secret Identity Emote to transform into Shadow Superman. (Or choose in your Locker to start out as Shadow Superman!) In order, the Superman rewards unlocked this way are: The Kal-El's Cape Glider

A Superman Banner

The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen

The Solitude Striker Pickaxe

The Shadow variant for Clark Kent, the Daily Planet Back Bling (the "Late Edition"), the Superman Cape Back Bling, and the Solitude Striker Pickaxe