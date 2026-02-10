Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Mopeful Games, Wardrum

Tactical Rhythm Roguelite Wardrum Announces Free Demo

The new tactical rhythm roguelite Wardrum has announced a new free demo is coming as it will be a part of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Wardrum, a tactical rhythm roguelite, is getting a free playable demo for Steam Next Fest.

Move to the music's beat in turn-based combat, blending tactics with rhythm for maximum impact.

Customize your warband, unlock abilities, and strategize against unique enemies across six biomes.

Master deep combat, environmental hazards, and boss battles in a world filled with rhythm magic.

Developer Mopeful Games and publisher Team17 have confirmed they will be releasing a free demo for their upcoming game, Wardrum. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a tactical rhythm roguelite game in which you literally move to the beat of the music that's playing, pulling off moves and fighting off enemies all while keeping in step. Or as the devs like to refer to the game, "Fire Emblem meets Parappa the Rapper." The demo will be released as part of Steam Next Fest, as you'll get to try it out from February 23 until March 2. For now, enjoy the latest trailer!

Wardrum

Lead a tribal warband and time your attacks to the beat of the Wardrum in this tactical turn-based roguelite! Forge a path across a harsh fantasy world full of rhythm magic, face death and strengthen your warriors until you have the power to destroy the dark sorcery infecting the lands.

Deep Tactical Turn-Based Combat: where careful planning and flawless rhythmic execution can mean the difference between life and death.

where careful planning and flawless rhythmic execution can mean the difference between life and death. Customize Your Warband to Suit Your Playstyle: Each character possesses a unique set of abilities from warrior to warlock or archer to rogue. Level up and unlock new abilities across branching paths, equip 2 trinkets per unit to find powerful combinations, and turn the tide of battle with devastating ultimate abilities.

Each character possesses a unique set of abilities from warrior to warlock or archer to rogue. Level up and unlock new abilities across branching paths, equip 2 trinkets per unit to find powerful combinations, and turn the tide of battle with devastating ultimate abilities. Match the Rhythm of the Tribal Wardrum – Execute your attacks & abilities in time with the tribal beat to maximise the impact and unleash critical strikes. Be warned, keeping to the beat may be harder than it seems: debuffs such as bleeding, blinding, and deafening will play havoc with rhythms!

– Execute your attacks & abilities in time with the tribal beat to maximise the impact and unleash critical strikes. Be warned, keeping to the beat may be harder than it seems: debuffs such as bleeding, blinding, and deafening will play havoc with rhythms! Utilise the Environment: Make use of the battlefield by comboing attacks and hazards: push enemies off cliffs, activate deadly traps, and pull foes into kill zones set by your archer.

Make use of the battlefield by comboing attacks and hazards: push enemies off cliffs, activate deadly traps, and pull foes into kill zones set by your archer. Drum. Die. Repeat: Trek across six distinctive biomes with randomised map paths, navigating through battles, sanctuaries, and other events to go toe to toe against dangerous bosses. Face death, learn from your mistakes, upgrade your warband and venture forth again.

Trek across six distinctive biomes with randomised map paths, navigating through battles, sanctuaries, and other events to go toe to toe against dangerous bosses. Face death, learn from your mistakes, upgrade your warband and venture forth again. Mark Your Own Path Through the Infected Lands: All biomes come with their own formidable enemies and environmental dangers—Rhythmstorms, dense mists and unnerving eclipses can hinder (or help) your success on the battlefield.

All biomes come with their own formidable enemies and environmental dangers—Rhythmstorms, dense mists and unnerving eclipses can hinder (or help) your success on the battlefield. Strategise and Feel the Rhythm: Encounter a range of over 35 menacing enemies that require careful tactical planning to overcome. Take on fallen gods, battle ancient dragons and other monstrosities in intense boss battles. Your tactical skills will be put to the test.

