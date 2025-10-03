Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Relevo, Selecta Play, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game Confirms Steam Next Fest Appearance

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game has been confirmed to be a part of Steam Next Fest, as horror fans will have a free demo to try this month

Article Summary Terrifier: The ARTcade Game offers a free demo during Steam Next Fest in October 2025.

Play as Art the Clown in a retro-inspired beat 'em up filled with pixelated gore and dark humor.

Features include 4-player local co-op, diverse stages, over-the-top finishers, and many game modes.

Wield brutal weapons, enjoy a chiptune soundtrack, and battle through unique movie set locations.

Indie game developer Relevo and publisher Selecta Play have confirmed that Terrifier: The ARTcade Game will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest this month. The demo will offer up a couple of hours of gameplay to give you a better idea of how the retro fighting beat 'em up title will play. You can check out more in the trailer above as the demo will be available on Steam from October 13-20, 2025.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Step into a world of pixelated carnage with Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, a gory retro fighting beat 'em up packed with intense action, dark humor, and tons of fun! Inspired by the classic beat 'em up games of the 80s and 90s. Become Art the Clown, the sinister and unpredictable villain from the Terrifier series, as you unleash chaos across a variety of locations. Each stage is a movie set where a film about Art is being produced, but you're here to disrupt the show!

Gorgeous Pixel Art & Animation: The game captures the essence of the Terrifier films with bright, cartoonish pixel art and fluid animations that vividly depict the gruesome action.

The game captures the essence of the Terrifier films with bright, cartoonish pixel art and fluid animations that vividly depict the gruesome action. Multiplayer Mayhem: Team up with up to 4 players for a chaotic local co-op experience. Work together or against each other in various game modes, each offering its own unique challenges.

Team up with up to 4 players for a chaotic local co-op experience. Work together or against each other in various game modes, each offering its own unique challenges. Bloody Arsenal of Weapons: From chainsaws to cleavers, pick up a variety of weapons to turn your enemies into a bloody pulp. Power-ups scattered throughout the stages give you an extra edge in combat.

From chainsaws to cleavers, pick up a variety of weapons to turn your enemies into a bloody pulp. Power-ups scattered throughout the stages give you an extra edge in combat. Diverse Stages & Boss Battles: Travel through multiple stages, each with different paths to explore and enemies to defeat. At the end of each stage, prepare for intense boss battles that will test your skills.

Travel through multiple stages, each with different paths to explore and enemies to defeat. At the end of each stage, prepare for intense boss battles that will test your skills. Chiptune Soundtrack: Relive the golden age of gaming with a glorious chiptune soundtrack that perfectly complements the retro aesthetic and adds to the chaotic atmosphere.

Relive the golden age of gaming with a glorious chiptune soundtrack that perfectly complements the retro aesthetic and adds to the chaotic atmosphere. Over-the-Top Attacks & Finishers: Enjoy hilarious and gory attacks that make every fight as entertaining as it is brutal. The finishing moves are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression!

Enjoy hilarious and gory attacks that make every fight as entertaining as it is brutal. The finishing moves are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression! Multiple Game Modes: Dive into six game modes, offering quick beat 'em up sessions or extended challenges, each with unique twists and obstacles to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!