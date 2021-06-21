Terror Trumps Card Game Fully Funded On Kickstarter, 2 Days Left

Comic book writer Rik Hoskin and comic book illustrators Tim Brown and Chatri Ahpornsiri have been hard at work with a crowdfunding effort on Kickstarter to get Terror Trumps, a stylistic "Trump" card game with retro horror designs, funded and more. At this time, the card game is beyond full funding, and with less than two days to go, now is as good a time as any to back it yourself.

With 76 backers putting in a total of £1,882 out of its original goal of £1,250 (or a total of $2,596 USD out of $1,724 USD for our Western Hemisphere readers out there), Terror Trumps has already gotten to the point where stretch goals are on the table. In fact, one stretch goal has already been reached, but the second one is a bit of a ways away and will absolutely need your support to be greenlit.

How does one play Terror Trumps? According to the Kickstarter page for the card game:

Terror Trumps is a game for two or more players. Shuffle and deal the cards equally. Each player holds their cards so that they can see only their top card. No peeking at the others! The player on the dealer's left reads out one piece of information such as the Strength or Power from their top card. The other players read out the same item. The one with the highest value wins and places all the cards, including their own, at the bottom of their hand. It is then their turn to choose an item from their new top card. If two or more players share top value, all the top cards are placed in the middle and the same player chooses again from their next card. The winner of the trick takes the cards in the middle as well.

Does this game look like something that will appeal to you? If you're looking to back Terror Trumps, you have less than 46 hours to do so and may find it on Kickstarter by clicking here.